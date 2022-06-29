Three-Vehicle Antioch Crash Injured Six

(Antioch, IL) A multi-vehicle crash in Antioch left several people injured. The incident took place just before noon Tuesday at the intersection of Deep Lake Road and Depot Street. Preliminary investigation shows that two vehicles collided head-on…before a third vehicle was struck. In total, six people were taken to either Advocate Condell in Libertyville, or to a hospital in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. None of the victim’s conditions were released. The crash remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-29-22)