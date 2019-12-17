Three Shot and Injured While Sitting in Stolen SUV in Waukegan
(Waukegan, IL) Three people were injured, after they were shot in Waukegan. Police say four people were sitting inside a stolen SUV in the 1-thousand block of Yeoman Street late Sunday night, when someone approached and started shooting. Two juveniles and a male in his 20’s were injured, while the 4th occupant was not hit. The suspect was able to flee on foot, but no description was available. The SUV had been reported stolen out of Barrington five days before the shooting. No arrests have been announced and anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.
Man Sentenced to Prison on 26th Driving While Revoked Arrest
(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Beach man who was arrested several times for driving on a revoked license is going to prison. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim announced on Monday, that Steven Knutson was hit with 6 years in prison after his latest guilty plea. The 62-year-old has been charged 26 times with driving on a revoked license and convicted 24 of those times….all of the charges came after his license was taken away in 2010 for an aggravated DUI. In addition to prison time, Knutson was ordered to spend two years after his release, on probation.
Waukegan Woman Sentenced in “Domestic Related” Murder
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan woman is on her way to prison, for running down her boyfriend with a car. Alfie Abston pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the October 2018 death of Mark Bernard. Abston was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case, but was able to negotiate a plea. Officials say the incident was domestic in nature. The 39-year-old was given 6 years in prison, but was given credit for over a year of time already served.
Two Injured in Volo Wreck
(Volo, IL) A crash in Volo left two people injured. The incident took place on Route 120 near Fish Lake Road, when a semi carrying a load of garbage ran a red light and struck another vehicle. The truck rolled onto it’s side spilling it’s load. The occupants of the other vehicle were both treated for minor injuries. The semi driver was not injured, but was cited for running a red light. The incident led to a six hour road closure and clean-up.
K9 Dax Finds Robbery Suspect in Fox Lake
(Fox Lake, IL) Fox Lake Police say they enlisted the help of Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Dax to hunt down an armed robbery suspect. The incident took place in the pre-dawn hours of Monday at a gas station along Route 12. Sheriff’s Deputy John Forlenza and K9 Dax were called in to assist, and were able to track the suspect about a quarter mile before finding him. Fox Lake Police then took the unidentified man into custody and charged him with aggravated armed robbery.