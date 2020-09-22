Three Lake County ‘Family Video’ Stores Closing, Deerfield-area Doctor Charged With Rape
Bannockburn Doctor Charged With Sexual Assault
Vander Tuuk 9-22-20
(Bannockburn, IL) A doctor from Bannockburn has been charged with raping a co-worker. Police in west suburban Oak Brook say Dr. Arkan Alrashid is accused of forcing himself on a woman inside of his vehicle back in February of 2019. Police say other women Alrashid has worked with, have reported unwanted sexual advances. The 54-year-old faces two felony counts of sexual assault. He’s currently free on bond, and future court dates have not been released.
Coronavirus Lake County, Illinois
Vander Tuuk 9-22-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials have announced another 1,477 new positive coronavirus tests, along with 7 related fatalities. Of those, 106 new positives were reported in Lake County, with no additional deaths. Statewide both Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use ticked up slightly…though ICU capacity in both hospital regions that cover Lake County remain below 50%. The state’s rolling 7-day positive infection rate stands at 3.5%.
Gas Prices Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 9-22-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices in Illinois and Wisconsin remain on either side of the national average, though Lake County has now dropped below that number. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas nationwide costs $2.18. Illinois’ average gas price currently sits at $2.29, but Lake County comes in much lower at $2.12 a gallon. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas costs $2.01…with Kenosha County coming in 3 cents lower. AAA officials say supply and demand for oil is starting to balance out once again…but prices aren’t expected to change much in the short term.
Crimestoppers Wanted Subject
Vander Tuuk 9-22-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Daisy Seija is wanted on a 25-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for resisting a corrections officer. She is described as a 19-year-old white female, about 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Seija, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or go online to P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.
Family Video to Shutter Lake County Locations
Vander Tuuk 9-22-20
(Grayslake, IL) Family Video, one of the few remaining rental chains in the US, is closing 200 stores, including three in Lake County. The coronavirus pandemic and declining sales are being blamed for the closures. The three Lake County locations that will close by the end of October include Mundelein, Grayslake and Antioch. Stores in Round Lake Beach and Zion will remain open for now.