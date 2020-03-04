Three Lake County Arrests Announced in Unrelated Fatal Crashes
Man Arrested in Lake County on Iowa Warrant for Fatal Hit and Run
Vander Tuuk 2-4-20
(Zion, IL) A man wanted on warrants out of Iowa, has been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Isaias Morales was taken into custody in Zion on February 27th. Morales was wanted out of Des Moines, Iowa, for a January 30th hit and run that killed a 71-year-old woman. The 41-year-old is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. When he is extradited to Iowa, he will face charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving without a license, escape and harassment.
Palatine Man Arrested in Mundelein Fatal Hit and Run
Vander Tuuk 2-4-20
(Mundelein, IL) A Palatine man is behind bars for a fatal hit and run in Mundelein. Armando Altamirano was taken into custody in Lake Zurich last month in connection with a New Year’s Day crash that killed 56-year-old Richard Skloot of Buffalo Grove. Altamirano has been charged with five felony counts of aggravated DUI causing death. He’s being held in the Lake County Jail on a 750-thousand-dollar bond.
Des Plaines Man Charged With Stealing From North Chicago Resident
Vander Tuuk 3-4-20
(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago have announced an arrest in connection with an incident that took place last year. Antonio Ellis is accused of threatening and robbing a North Chicago resident in September of 2019. Police haven’t detailed what was stolen, but said the property was valued between 10-thousand and 100-thousand-dollars. A months long investigation led police to the 26-year-old, who was taken into custody last Thursday in Des Plaines. He’s been charged with robbery and theft. Bond has been set at 150-thousand-dollars.
Crimestoppers Looking For Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
Vander Tuuk 3-4-20
(Lake Forest, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake Forest Police are looking for help in identifying a burglary suspect. Several burglaries took place on the afternoon of February 10th in the 5-hundred block of Sheridan Road. The suspect was said to make off with several items including money and electronics. He is described as a black male in his early 20’s with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a New York Yankess hat, a black DKNY coat, green camouflage pants and tan work boots. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to call the Crimestoppers at 847-662-2222…or submit information online at P3tips.com.
Antioch Man Charged in Kenosha County Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Vander Tuuk 3-4-20
(Salem Lakes, WI) An Antioch man has been charged with a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend. Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials say Alejandro Rivas was riding a motorcycle Sunday in Salem Lakes, when he failed to negotiate a turn, and crashed into a ditch, killing his passenger, Marnie Cogswell, of Spring Grove. Rivas is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The 43-year-old was transported from the hospital to the Kenosha County Jail, he’s due back in court on March 11th.
Lawsuit Filed Over Criminally Charged SEDOL Teacher’s Aide
Vander Tuuk 3-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) A civil lawsuit has been filed against the Special Education District of Lake County in regards to a suspended teacher’s aide. The lawsuit says Israel Suaste-Gonzalez was left alone with a girl on several occasions, against SEDOL protocol…and that led to him sexually abusing a student on several occasions. The school has not commented on the suit at this point. The 49-year-old Suaste-Gonzalez, meantime, is facing 17 varying counts sexual assault and abuse, and is due for criminal trial in late April. A hearing on the civil case is set for May 21st.
Panel Officially Recommends Disbarment for Blagojevich
Associated Press 3-4-20
CHICAGO (AP) A panel of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission has recommended that former governor Rod Blagojevich’s suspended law license be permanently revoked. The panel’s ruling Tuesday came a week after commission attorneys reminded the three-member panel about some of the things that led to Blagojevich’s conviction on corruption charges and his subsequent prison sentence. In its four-page decision, the panel noted that Blagojevich sought to “further his own interests” as governor despite his oath of office and “has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse.” The Illinois Supreme Court would have to approve the panel’s decision before Blagojevich could be disbarred.