Three Cook County Residents Dead from COVID-19, LC Cases Near 100
Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.
Coronavirus Update: Three More Deaths, Over 200 New Cases
Vander Tuuk 3-24-20
(Chicago, IL) The death toll has risen, as more Coronavirus cases have been announced in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker on Monday announced 236 more confirmed cases, including three more deaths, bringing the states totals to 1,285 cases, and 12 deaths. The latest fatalities all came out of Cook County, which has been the hardest hit with 922 confirmed instances of Covid-19, and 9 of the 12 deaths. Lake County has 96 confirmed cases, while McHenry County has reported 12. Negative tests ticked up again Monday, with 8,583.
COVID-19 Gas Prices Continue to Fall
Vander Tuuk 3-24-20
(Chicago, IL) The economic downturn from the Coronavirus pandemic has led to some good news for those still on the road. Gasoline prices continue their dramatic fall, as oil prices have plummeted. According to Triple-A, the average gallon of gas in the Chicago-Metro area stands at about $2.28, down about 15 cents from last week, but still above the national average of $2.12.
Long Grove Cancels Chocolate Fest
Vander Tuuk 3-24-20
(Long Grove, IL) A staple of the spring in Lake County is being canceled because of Coronavirus fears. Chocolate Fest was set to take place in mid-May, but organizers say fears over the continuing pandemic left them wanting to do “their part” to help slow the spread of the disease. The Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association says they are hoping to get later area events in, like June’s Strawberry Fest and September’s Apple Fest.