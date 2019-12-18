This Is What Stresses Us Out at Work
Are you being overloaded with busywork? Are you not able to “unplug” at home? Do you have a horrible boss?
A new survey found 87% of office workers say that they’re stressed at work. The survey also found 73% of people have trouble with work-life balance.
Here are the top seven things that cause stress at work according to the results of the survey:
1. Being overloaded with busywork, 36%.
2. Not being able to “unplug” when we’re at home, 31%.
3. A bad boss, 30%.
4. Conflicts with coworkers, 27%.
5. Not having enough paid time off, 25%.
6. Commuting, 18%.
7. Poor health benefits, 18%.