This Is What Stresses Us Out at Work

Jeffrey Randolph
Dec 18, 2019 @ 10:04am

Are you being overloaded with busywork?  Are you not able to “unplug” at home?  Do you have a horrible boss?

A new survey found 87% of office workers say that they’re stressed at work.  The survey also found 73% of people have trouble with work-life balance.

Here are the top seven things that cause stress at work according to the results of the survey:

1. Being overloaded with busywork, 36%.

2. Not being able to “unplug” when we’re at home, 31%.

3. A bad boss, 30%.

4. Conflicts with coworkers, 27%.

5. Not having enough paid time off, 25%.

6. Commuting, 18%.

7. Poor health benefits, 18%.