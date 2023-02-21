“This certain exception had to be made”: Ariana Grande teases new collaboration with The Weeknd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have jumped back in the studio for another collaboration.

Ariana teased the forthcoming new single by sharing a cryptic TikTok video of her singing in the studio. “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set,” she wrote. “this certain exception had to be made.”

The singer previously said she was putting her music career on pause to focus on the upcoming Wicked movies, in which she stars as Glinda, as well as her R.E.M. Beauty brand.

Unfortunately, the video was silent, so fans were unable to hear what she was working on. But it was soon revealed who that “friend” of hers was.

Soon after, The Weeknd helped tease the song by sharing the “thank u, next” singer’s video to his Twitter with alternating star and moon emojis.

The two have yet to confirm the song’s title and when it drops.

Ariana previously teamed with The Weeknd for the 2014 track “Love Me Harder” and 2020’s “Off the Table.” She also jumped on a remix of his song “Save Your Tears.”

