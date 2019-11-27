Third Shooting in Zion in 10 Days Leaves One Injured
photo of a fresh crime scene
Another Zion Shooting Leaves One Person Injured
Vander Tuuk 11-27-19
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say another shooting in the city has left one person injured. The latest incident took place on Monday afternoon near 22nd and Gilead Ave. Officials say two people that were walking were shot at several times. One of the victims, a 23-year-old North Chicago man, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was hospitalized. No arrests have been announced at this point. This was the 3rd reported shooting in Zion in less than two weeks.
Round Lake Park Man Facing Charges in Weekend Assault
Vander Tuuk 11-27-19
(Round Lake Park, IL) A Round Lake Park man is facing several charges, after allegations stemming from a weekend incident. Police say Salvador Pacheco was taken into custody on Monday, for reportedly holding a woman against her will for several hours on Saturday. The 28-year-old has been hit with charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery and more. Bond has been set at 700-thousand-dollars, and Pacheco is due back in court next week.
Former Corrections Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Fudging Overtime Hours
Vander Tuuk 11-27-19
(Waukegan, IL) A former Lake County Sheriff’s corrections officer has pleaded not guilty to lying about overtime hours. Manuel Duarte is facing charges of theft by deception and official misconduct. Officials say Duarte would falsify time cards on occasion, to get paid for some 20-thousand-dollars worth of overtime he didn’t work. The 35-year-old is currently free on bond. Trial is currently set for March.
State to Crackdown on Illegal Parking in Handicapped Spaces
Associated Press 11-27-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) State officials are reminding holiday shoppers in Illinois not to park in handicapped-accessible spaces. A state-wide wide crackdown on illegal parking will start Friday at shopping malls and centers, through the entire holiday season. Fines for illegally parking in a handicapped parking space can be up to $350. Secretary of State Jesse White warned simply that “if you don’t belong here, don’t park here.”