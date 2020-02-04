There Are Polo Shirt Onesies for Men
There are polo shirt onesies for adult men for sale online that have caught the Internet’s attention.
TheShadeRoom is a popular Instagram account that posted a picture of the polo shirt onesies for adult males. These collared shirts go all the way down and snap between the legs.
If you have trouble keeping shirts tucked in this might actually be convenient.
Research shows that these don’t appear to be made for guys to wear in daily life.
Rearz is the main company behind them and they sell products for people with adult baby fetishes.