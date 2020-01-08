These Are The Work-Related Things You Should Be Able To Do By The Time You’re 30
According to experts, if you want to climb the ladder at work there are a few things you should be able to do by the time you hit 30:
Know how to run a meeting. Having an agenda, being clear about goals and redirecting conversations to stay on topic all help in making meeting run smoothly. Don’t let it run long and do not let people go on too many tangents.
How to bounce back from a mistake. Taking responsibility when something’s your fault and not trying to pin it on someone else are a good first step. Just know that everyone makes mistakes so don’t let it shake you too much. Figuring out how to make sure the same mistake won’t happen again will definitely help.
How to have a tough conversation. It takes practice but it’s possible to be blunt and nice at the same time. Remember this when someone screws up or needs direction.
How to stand up for yourself, but do it professionally. Be assertive without being too defensive. The earlier you learn how to do this, the better. You can get taken advantage of otherwise.