These Are The Top Ten Things That Upset Us While Watching TV
A lot of people are watching their favorite TV shows on their phones while wearing a pair of AirPods. A recent survey found that the #1 TV-watching annoyance is when other people talk while you’re trying to watch a show.
Here’s the top 10 list of things that annoy people while watching TV:
1. Talking during a show.
2. Too many commercials. (I watch Hulu and they have commercials during my favorite shows.)
3. Getting a phone call in the middle of a show. (This is why you send a text!!!)
4. Spoilers from someone who’s already seen it. (I’ll fall off the grid until I get caught up on a show I like.)
5. Someone else asking to change the channel.
6. The person you’re watching with needs to hit pause to go do something.
7. Buffering when you’re streaming a show online.
8. Someone complaining about what you’re watching.
9. The person you’re watching with falls asleep in the middle of it. (Happens at least twice a week.)
10. The volume is way too loud or way too low.
Let’s also give an honorable mention to loud eating, too much texting and someone not paying attention, then complaining the plot doesn’t make sense.