These Are The Most Popular Christmas Cookies In Every State
Cookies can be a big part of your Christmas experience. General Mills just figured out the most popular Christmas cookie in every state by analyzing all of the traffic to their three main recipe websites: BettyCrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com.
Peanut Butter Blossoms won seven states and are the most popular cookies. Sugar Cookie M&M Bars came in second with five states.
Sugar Cookie Cutouts, Spritz Cookies, Italian Christmas Cookies and Christmas Crinkle Cookies each won four states.
