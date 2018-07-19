Therapy Thursday (“Cheating Tests”)
By tom.bickham
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 6:58 AM

Dear PBJ 5000,

My fiance has become insanely jealous since we got engaged three weeks ago. We posted our engagement announcement on Facebook before my ex-girlfriend of six years reached out to congratulate me. Now, my fiance is worried that I may stray. I still have feelings for my ex, but would never allow them to come out. Everytime we are out, my fiance will point out an attractive woman and ask me what I think of her. Is this a test? Is she trying to see if I will cheat or does she want an honest answer? I’ve been changing the subject or ignoring her when she asks. How should I answer?

Sincerely,

Sketchy in Kenosha

CAN YOU HELP? CALL JIMMY AND LISA WITH YOUR INPUT!

#JimmyandLisaMorningShow

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute (7.30.18) Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.27.18 Therapy Thursday (When do you say “I love you”) THIS or THAT? (Cereal Survey!) Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.26.18 Lisa Tyler’s Hollywood Minute! 7.25.18
Comments