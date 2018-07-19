Therapy Thursday (“Cheating Tests”)

Dear PBJ 5000,

My fiance has become insanely jealous since we got engaged three weeks ago. We posted our engagement announcement on Facebook before my ex-girlfriend of six years reached out to congratulate me. Now, my fiance is worried that I may stray. I still have feelings for my ex, but would never allow them to come out. Everytime we are out, my fiance will point out an attractive woman and ask me what I think of her. Is this a test? Is she trying to see if I will cheat or does she want an honest answer? I’ve been changing the subject or ignoring her when she asks. How should I answer?

Sincerely,

Sketchy in Kenosha

