The Year in Music 2022: It’s ‘Harry’s House,’ and we’re just living in it

December 28, 2022 2:00PM CST
This year we were all invited to Harry’s House — Harry Styles‘ house, that is. In addition to releasing a mega successful album, Harry made major moves in Hollywood, starring in two attention-grabbing films. His personal life also made headlines thanks to his much-discussed romance with Olivia Wilde.

Here’s a look at some memorable moments from Harry’s year as it was:

— In April, Harry released “As It Was,” the first single off his album Harry’s House. The song was a massive hit, spending 15 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. It also became the most-streamed song of 2022, according to music tracker Luminate.

Harry’s House, his third solo album, was released in May. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned two more singles, “Late Night Talking” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.”

— Harry kicked off his Love on Tour North American trek in August, featuring a 15-night stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden and 12 nights at LA’s Kia Forum. The North American leg wrapped in November.

— There was much drama ahead of the September release of Harry’s starring turn in the Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling — including rumblings of a feud between Olivia and leading lady Florence Pugh, conflicting reports on why Shia LaBeouf left the project and rumors that Harry spit on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival premiere. Yep, it got pretty wild. But it didn’t stop the movie from topping the box office.

— Harry’s other film had a much quieter debut. My Policeman debuted on Prime Video in November. In it, Harry played a 1950s British police officer who embarks on a forbidden affair with a man.

— In November, it was announced that Harry and Olivia were “taking a break.”

— Also in November, Harry scored six Grammy nominations, including the coveted Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year. The Grammys air February 5.

