The Worst Valentine’s Day Gifts
FitSmallBusiness.com went through social media posts to find the WORST Valentine’s Day gifts that people say they’ve received or that they’re contemplating giving this year.
Here is the list of the 10 worst:
1. A break up. According to a survey from year, 7% of people have dumped someone on Valentine’s Day.
2. The Hug-E-Gram. These are arm-shaped pillows that “hug” a person.
3. Wendy’s meal from the drive-thru.
4. A possibly rabid squirrel.
5. Dog treats, when the person doesn’t have a dog.
6. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lady parts candle.
7. Clothing for two like a Snuggie or sweater.
8. Tweezers.
9. Funeral arrangements.
10. A toilet seat.
It’s nice to see that spending Valentine’s Day at White Castle did not make the list.