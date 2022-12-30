The White House cites a Taylor Swift lyric when reviewing the past year

ABC

Taylor Swift was seemingly everywhere in the latter half of 2022 — and now her lyrics are part of the final words coming from the White House.

Susan Rice, who is the director of the United States Domestic Policy Council, shared her closing thoughts on 2022 and started off by citing a decade-old song from Swift herself.

The White House official felt Taylor’s song “22” was the best way to send off the year.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling ‘22,” Rice tweeted in reference to the 2012 hit. “The past year undoubtedly brought its share of daunting challenges, but 2022 also yielded remarkable progress for the American people.”

Rice then touted President Joe Biden‘s administration’s victories and plans for the next year in a multiple-tweet chain.

The note was also posted to the White House’s official website to serve as its official 2022 in Review roundup.

Taylor is no stranger to the current administration and publicly endorsed Biden during his presidential run in 2020. She also made a special plate of cookies for the occasion, a photo of which Biden shared on his official Instagram.

Of course, he also quoted a Swift song when talking about the upcoming presidential election by cheekily asking his followers “are you ready for it?” — a nod to Taylor’s “…Ready For It?”

