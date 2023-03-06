The Weeknd and Ariana Grande score second joint #1 hit with “Die For You”

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande make quite the dynamic duo: They’ve just scored their second number-one hit together.

Their remix of Weeknd’s song “Die for You” has dethroned Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” from the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2021, both artists hit number one with a remix of Weeknd’s song “Save Your Tears.” Both The Weeknd and Ariana now have seven number-one hits, while Ariana notched her 20th top 10.

The song has now completed the second longest trip to number one in Billboard chart history: It first appeared on the Hot 100 in 2016, when its parent album, The Weeknd’s Starboy, was first released, but only reached number 43. But thanks to the song going viral on TikTok in recent months, it returned to the chart in September. And now, six years, two months and three weeks later, “Die for You” has finally topped the chart.

The only song that took longer to do so is “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, which took 19 years, 11 months and two weeks to hit number one.

Speaking of Starboy, it’s now back in the top 10 thanks to the “Die for You” resurgence. It’s currently sitting at number nine. It originally debuted at number one back in 2016; its title track hit number one, while another single, “I Feel It Coming,” hit the top 10.

