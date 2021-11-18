      Weather Alert

The 'Queer Eye' folks head to Texas in new season 6 teaser

News Desk
Nov 18, 2021 @ 3:07pm

Netflix/Ilana Panich-Linsman

The gang from Queer Eye is coming back for its sixth season, and as a new teaser shows, they’ll be in Austin, Texas this time around. 

Tan FranceAntoni PorowskiBobby BerkKaramo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness are first all seen through a set of saloon doors, walking High Noon-style down a dirt Western street. The stars are all rocking some authentic cowboy couture — except, as one might predict, Jonathan, who rocks a black frilly skirt along with his high-heeled cowboy boots.

The teaser also revealed a premiere date: December 31.

Netflix declares, “This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a home base in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.”

In June, France told Bustle that the new season is “a really special one.”

“[W]e’re getting to hear what people have been up to the last year and a half and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives,” adding, “We have the likes of front-line workers or people who have been truly affected by the pandemic.”

