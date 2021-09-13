'The Queen's Gambit' leads as Netflix dominates Creative Arts Emmys

The Queen’s Gambit was the big winner at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Saturday night, picking up nine trophies — just part of Netflix’s network-leading haul of 34.
Disney’s The Mandalorian and NBC’s Saturday Night Live finished second with seven each; Marvel Studios’ WandaVision picked up two, leaving Disney+ with 13 wins overall.
RuPaul took home his sixth straight Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, for the trophy magnet RuPaul’s Drag Race series.
This year’s Creative Arts ceremonies were held in a tent on the LA Live events deck in downtown Los Angeles and split into three events over two days, on Saturday and Sunday. Find the complete winners list at Emmys.com.
The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
