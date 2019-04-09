The Price Is Right Live comes to Milwaukee

The Price Is Right Live is coming to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre so it might be time for a road trip.

I remember watching The Price Is Right and wondering what would happen if I heard “Jason Cornell, come on down!! You’re the next contestant on The Price Is Right!” I’m sure I would never leave the podium because I am horrible at guessing the price of almost everything. I would dream about winning prizes like vacations, appliances or “a brand new car”!! (I hope you just read that like a true game show host). This could be my chance. At least it’s not on TV so the only people that would know how bad I am at this game would be those in the theater. I think I could live with that. I may have to check out The Price Is Right Live so I can scratch one more thing off my bucket list.