“The past has caught up with me”: Check out the first trailer for Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye'

After its first-ever Emmy wins — WandaVision picked up two at the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday — Marvel Studios has unveiled its first peek at its next Disney+ adventure, Hawkeye.
Soundtracked to Andy Williams‘ holiday classic “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” the Christmas-set trailer blends action, humor, and intrigue.
Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton is still dealing with his exploits as seen in Avengers: Endgame: once his family was “snapped” away by Thanos, he went on a revenge bender as the cloaked vigilante, Ronin. But as Barton readjusts to the normal life he saved, Ronin returns — only it’s not Barton. Hawkeye tracks down the sword-wielding archer wearing his disguise to find Hailee Steinfeld‘s Kate Bishop, and he soon takes her under his wing.
“You’re Hawkeye!” she enthuses.
“Who the hell are you?” Barton replies.
“Some people have actually called me the world’s greatest archer,” she boasts.
As Barton tries to balance family life — Endgame co-director Joe Russo‘s daughter Ava Russo returns as his daughter, Lila, and they have tickets to the Captain America musical ROGERS, after all — Barton and Bishop find themselves on the run in New York City.
“When I wore that suit I made a lot of enemies,” Barton warns. And as the teaser shows, those enemies are coming in spades.
As you’d expect, the pair show off some amazing archery skills, at one point back-to-back on the Rockefeller Center skating rink. The trailer closes with both archers imitating Hawkeye’s backwards mid-air shooting as seen in the pages of Marvel Comics, and The Avengers.
Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh, the latter reprising her Black Widow character, Yelena. It hits Disney+ on November 24.
Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.