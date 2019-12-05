The Most Popular Baby Names of 2019
The most popular baby names of 2019 are in and they is an apparent British sway.
BabyNames.com released its list of the most popular baby names for the year based on how often expecting parents added them to their “favorites” list. The top names for boys were Liam, Oliver and Theodore while the top names for girls were Charlotte, Amelia and Violet.
Jennifer Moss, who is founder and CEO of BabyNames.com states, “It seems there is definitely a royal influence to baby names this year. Both Liam and Charlotte are linked directly to the British Royal Family. Liam is a shorter version of the name William, like the Duke of Cambridge, and Charlotte is the name of his daughter.”