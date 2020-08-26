The Most Interesting Thing People Have Been Googling During the Pandemic
The career website Zippia just analyzed the Google searches in every state to see what interesting thing people in each state have disproportionately searched for the most during these past five months of the pandemic.
The results are mostly a mix of hobbies, habits, self-improvement projects, foods, and alcoholic drinks.
Some of the hobbies are: “Cross-stitch” in Kansas . . . “DIY patio” in New Hampshire . . . “Build a chicken coop” in Maine . . . and “Virtual book club” in Massachusetts.
Some habits and self-improvement projects are: “Quit smoking” in West Virginia . . . “Going vegan” in Nevada . . . and “How to become a YouTuber” in Indiana.
Some foods are: “Chicken nuggets” in Oklahoma . . . “Little Debbie cakes” in Arkansas . . . “Banana bread” in Hawaii . . . and “Hot wings” in Wyoming.
Some alcohols are: “Bloody Mary” in Wisconsin . . . “Boxed wine” in Minnesota . . . “Vodka pops” in Mississippi . . . and “Day drinking” in New Mexico.
And finally, there’s Missouri, where the top search is . . . “Meth recipe.”