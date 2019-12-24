The Most Influential Person on Twitter Is Taylor Swift
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
TAYLOR SWIFT is #1 on a list of the most influential people on Twitter for the second year in a row.
The company Brandwatch puts out the list on an annual basis of the most influential people on Twitter. Brandwatch uses an algorithm to assign everyone a score based on their social media engagement.
TAYLOR SWIFT scored highest of everybody with a 97. The Top 20 are listed here:
1. Taylor Swift
2. Donald Trump
3. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
4. Katy Perry
5. Entrepreneur Elon Musk
6. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo
7. Lady Gaga
8. Ellen DeGeneres
9. Ariana Grande
10. Kim Kardashian
11. Bill Gates
12. Jennifer Lopez
13. Barack Obama
14. Justin Bieber
15. Rihanna
16. Justin Timberlake
17. Selena Gomez
18. Shakira
19. Jimmy Fallon
20. Miley Cyrus