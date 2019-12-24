      Weather Alert

The Most Influential Person on Twitter Is Taylor Swift

Jeffrey Randolph
Dec 23, 2019 @ 8:00pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

TAYLOR SWIFT is #1 on a list of the most influential people on Twitter for the second year in a row.

The company Brandwatch puts out the list on an annual basis of the most influential people on Twitter.  Brandwatch uses an algorithm to assign everyone a score based on their social media engagement.

TAYLOR SWIFT scored highest of everybody with a 97.  The Top 20 are listed here:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Donald Trump

3. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

4. Katy Perry

5. Entrepreneur Elon Musk

6. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo

7. Lady Gaga

8. Ellen DeGeneres

9. Ariana Grande

10. Kim Kardashian

11. Bill Gates

12. Jennifer Lopez

13. Barack Obama

14. Justin Bieber

15. Rihanna

16. Justin Timberlake

17. Selena Gomez

18. Shakira

19. Jimmy Fallon

20. Miley Cyrus

