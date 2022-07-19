The Lizzo Special Special

While Lizzo’s new album Special has only been out for 3 days we are already declaring it a no skip classic! In our “Special Special” Lizzo shares the meaning and purpose behind each remarkable song. Hear from the Grammy winner herself for the third time on the Spout podcast as she tracks through what we consider her best-written, most dynamically delivered, and culturally important release to date.
Plus, as is always the case when Lizzo joins us, she drops gems beyond her music. She shares with host Tamara Dhia the never-before-heard story of how she and Harry Styles became friends, why there are no features on her latest body of work, what moved her to make a million-dollar donation to planned parenthood, the impact of one fan’s simple tweet, and much more. While the pun is intended, this is a special episode from a special artist.
