The Kid LAROI to launch virtual concert featuring unreleased songs in ‘Fortnite’

Courtesy of Fortnite

If you want to be among the first to hear The Kid LAROI‘s new music, you better download Fortnite.

The singer teamed up with Epic Games for the first-of-its-kind collaboration. The immersive Fortnite Island Experience, titled The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams, launches Friday.

In addition to performing some familiar hits, the singer will debut unreleased material and perform his new single “Love Again” on the virtual platform. A press release further reveals, “This marks the first time in Fortnite that multiple new songs will guide players through a custom-built narrative game experience.”

“In this interactive experience, players will quest throughout the cybercity ‘Laroitown,’ ultimately attending a jam-packed LAROI concert featuring fan-favorite music and new music,” the release continues. “Following the performance, players can join LAROI for the Afterparty experience.”

Fans can also collect special LAROI items, from lobby tracks to tag sprays to use in the game. The questing begins Friday, January 27, at 6 p.m. ET and runs through February 3 at 6 p.m. ET.

