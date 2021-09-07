The Kid LAROI added as a performer at 'VMAs'

The Kid LAROI is ready to heat up the 2021 MTV VMAs.
The Australian rapper is making his Video Music Awards debut, teaming up with Justin Bieber for a performance of their hit song, “Stay.” Kid’s also up for three of the night’s awards: Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year for previous hit, “Without You,” while “Stay” is vying for Song of Summer.
Also joining the lineup is Jack Harlow, who is making his main stage debut alongside Lil Nas X for the first live performance of “Industry Baby,” while Latin rapper Ozuna will deliver “La Funka” and hit producer and songwriter Tainy joins forces with Shawn Mendes for “Summer Of Love.”
Last week, MTV announced that Lorde would no longer be performing at the VMAs “due to a change in production elements.”
Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello and host Doja Cat are among the many other all-star performers who will take the stage when the MTV VMAs air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
