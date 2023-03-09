The Honest Trailers folks take on this year’s Oscar nominees

With the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, Screen Junkies‘ Honest Trailers have taken on all 10 Best Pictures nominees, “since you probably only saw Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar 2.”

Epic Voice Guy opens by calling the Oscars “the show that’s only worth watching to see what goes horribly wrong,” complete with Crash‘s win, the Moonlight mix-up and that Oscars slap.

Tár features “a bunch of classical musical talk that will go over your head,” while The Fabelmans is introduced as “a stirring look at the life of great American director Steven Spielberg, that’s a little self-indulgent, but if anyone deserves it, it’s director Steven Spielberg.”

Triangle of Sadness is called “2022’s fourth high-profile attempt to hurt the 1%’s feelings,” and Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis tweaks lead Austin Butler as “the true story of one young man’s rise from obscurity and the fateful decision he was never fully able to leave behind: doing the Elvis voice.”

Top Gun: Maverick is “a sequel to an action movie that audiences actually like, so it has zero chance of winning Best Picture.”

Avatar: The Way of Water features “James Cameron … reunited with his favorite co-star, water.”

Women Talking is called “a film that truly delivers on the promise of its title,” and the “cozy sweatered conflict” of Banshees of Inishirin comes from “Martin McDonagh, a director so famously Irish he was born and raised in London … but still makes Irishness his whole thing, like if Boston was a person.”

All Quiet on the Western Front is described as an “epic prequel to World War II,” and Everything Everywhere all At Once is called “the decade’s best film about the Multiverse, and that’s saying something, ’cause [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige has been trying his best, OK?”

