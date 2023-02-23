‘The Goldbergs’ to reportedly end after current 10th season

ABC

ABC is mum on the development, but Deadline reports its hit sitcom The Goldbergs will end after the current 10th season.

The ’80s-set sitcom, which stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia, soldiered on after the death of the series star George Segal in 2021, and then the loss of series patriarch Jeff Garlin the following year.

Garlin parted ways with the show following accusations of bullying and other conduct on set; his character Murray was killed off offscreen between seasons 9 and 10.

After his Goldbergs exit, Garlin revealed he’d been diagnosed as bipolar. He continued to work as Jeff Green on Curb Your Enthusiasm, and was cast in the fourth and final season of Mindy Kaling‘s Neflix series Never Have I Ever.

The Goldbergs is based on the life of creator Adam F. Goldberg. According to the trade, it’s currently the longest-running live-action network comedy series currently on the air.

