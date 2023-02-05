The Chicago Wolves Final $3 Beer Night is This Friday!

Frank has 4-packs all this week! Make sure you are listening between 10-3p! Good luck!

This Friday is $3 Beer Night at the Chicago Wolves game. That’s right, it’s the final $3 Beer Night of the season and the Chicago Wolves take on the Iowa Wild this Friday at 7pm at Allstate Arena. The reigning Calder Cup Champions, the Chicago Wolves, are making their run for the playoffs and there is no better time for you to grab your drinking buddies and check out the Wolves versus Wild game this Friday at 7pm. Get your tickets today by going to ChicagoWolves.com. We are Chicago. We are hockey. We like $3 beers! We are…The Wolves.

Get your tickets HERE!