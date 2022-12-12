‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ top nominees for 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

HFPA

The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced Monday morning, and the film The Banshees of Inisherin topped the movie category with eight nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere all at Once with six.

On the TV side, Abbott Elementary led the pack with five nominations, followed by a string of shows tied with four: The Crown, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus.

The nominees were supposed to be revealed by father-daughter duo George Lopez and Mayan Lopez, but the comic was sidelined with COVID-19. In his place was their Lopez vs. Lopez co-star, Selenis Levya.

It was announced in September that the Golden Globes would be returning to television in 2023 after being sidelined this year due to allegations of racism within the HFPA.

The 2022 ceremony was held as a private event in January after NBC refused to air the awards show following a 2021 report from the Los Angeles Times that found there were no Black members in the HFPA, an 87-person group of international journalists who decide the nominees and the winners.

The HFPA subsequently promised “transformational changes” to the organization in the wake of the controversy, vowing to boost minority membership and representation and to have more transparency within the organization.

Hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th annual Golden Globes will take place January 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

Here are the nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam and Tommy Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam and Tommy Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television Jessica Chastain – George and Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily Best Motion Picture – Animated Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu Best Director — Motion Picture James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans Best Television Series – Drama Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness Best Motion Picture – Drama Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Todd Field – Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea) Best Original Score – Motion Picture Alexandre Desplat- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin Best Original Song – Motion Picture “Carolina,” Taylor Swift – Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj – RRR

