‘The Bachelor’ recap: Drama in Estonia and shocking elimination

Monday’s episode of The Bachelor found Zach and the ladies trying to make up for lost time in Tallinn, Estonia, after COVID-19 forced him to isolate from the others, leading to a confrontation between to contestants and a devastating elimination for another.

The first one-on-one was a makeup date with Charity, whose solo date with Zach last week was canceled due to the virus. This date got off to an awkward start after Zach showed up at the ladies’ hotel suite and was whisked away by Katherine “Kat” for a private conversation capped off with some kissing. Her “stunt” didn’t sit well with the others, especially Brooklyn, who called Kat out for spoiling Charity’s moment.

Later, Charity spilled the details about her date — which ended with a rose — also throwing some shade at Kat, noting, “It was a really good day” but she “tried to kind of block out some things” that happened ahead of the date.

Kat’s response that she didn’t to spoil her upcoming group date by reigniting the argument did just that when Brooklyn pointed out the hypocrisy of Kat’s remark.

The group date also included Jess, whose frustration at being the only remaining lady not to have gotten a one-on-one-date, left her in fear of elimination.

Her attempt to get some reassurance from Zach led to an emotional conversation that left him “not feeling that confident” about their relationship. Jess agreed her journey on The Bachelor was over, telling Zach, “I’m not going to beg for you.” Still reeling from Jess’ unexpected departure, Zach didn’t hand out a group date rose.

Jess’ abrupt exit also left the other ladies feeling less secure about their relationships with Zach, including Kat, who decided ahead of the rose ceremony that she needed to smooth things over with Charity. However, the meeting was cut short by Brooklyn, leading Kat to storm out of the room and Charity to Brooklyn, “Why is this a storm?”

Elsewhere, Ariel left her one-on-one date with a rose, and Aly was sent home at the rose ceremony.

Greer was missing from Monday’s episode after testing positive for COVID.

Here are the seven women remaining after Monday night’s episode:

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas. — First Impression Rose

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

The Bachelor returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

