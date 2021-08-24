      Weather Alert

The Average American Spends More Than 96% Of Every Year In Pain

Jeffrey Randolph
Aug 24, 2021 @ 12:00pm

The average American only experiences “truly pain-free days” 13 TIMES per year, according to a new survey.  This means more than 96% of every year is a total pain.

The average person feels six years older than they actually are due to aches and pains.  When talking about pain tolerance, 65% of people say that women have a higher pain tolerance than men.

48% of people say it’s hard to believe they’ll EVER have another pain-free day.

Everyone is dealing with something and the survey serves as a reminder that we all have good days and bad days.

