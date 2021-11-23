Thanksgiving Tip

We are all scrambling to either clean out house for guest, shop for all the food or maybe plan out how you’re going to be three places at once. BUT if you are doing any cooking, check out this tip that is chef approved! As your oven is heating up, put the pans you’ll be using to roast your vegetables or whatever you’re making inside the oven so they heat up with it. Using an already heated pan helps your food cook faster and more evenly. Hey! If you’re not cooking this week let whoever is know, I’m sure they’d love to be told how to cook their Brussel Sprouts 😉