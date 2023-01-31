“Thank you, Cindy”: Hollywood remembers ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Cindy Williams

Brian Gove/Getty Images

Friends and famous fans are sharing their memories of Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams, who died at 75 last Wednesday.

Ron Howard wrote, “#CindyWilliams Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. #AmericanGraffiti a couple of dramas & then #HappyDays & #laverneandshirley Lucky me. RIP, Cindy.”

Michael McKean, now the sole surviving member of the main Laverne & Shirley cast, expressed, “Backstage, Season 1: I’m offstage waiting for a cue. The script’s been a tough one, so we’re giving it 110% and the audience is having a great time. Cindy scoots by me to make her entrance and with a glorious grin, says: ‘Show’s cookin’!’. Amen. Thank you, Cindy.”

His message drew likes and replies from Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter and Cary Elwes, who added, “She was a gem.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, a “deeply saddened” Suzanne Somers said, “We go back a long way from the American Graffiti days to our glorious run of Tuesday nights sitcoms which bound us together for endless promotions. We laughed together again and again. She had great joy, enormous talent and above all perfect timing. I will miss you, Cindy. RIP seems too soon.”

Big Shot‘s Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “I hate this so much…Oh how I loved Cindy Williams. When I was blessed to meet her on the set of @TheOddCoupleCBS she was as lovely as I always imagined she’d be. #Dammit.”

Jamie Lee Curtis remembered Williams as “AMAZING!” and “Such a great, natural comedian,” adding the news is, “Such a sad loss.”

The Mandalorian‘s Rosario Dawson referenced Williams’ co-star, the late Penny Marshall, writing, “Absolute gems. United again… Rest in Paradise Cindy Williams.”

