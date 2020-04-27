Testing Goals Hit Again, Cases Steady, Coronavirus Deaths Down in Illinois, Lake County

Coronavirus Sunday: Tests Over 13-Thousand, Deaths Drop
Vander Tuuk 4-27-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois has surpassed their Coronavirus testing goal for the 3rd straight day, and numbers remain steady. Governor JB Pritzker says over 13-thousand tests had been administered in a 24 hour period, leading to Sunday numbers of 2,126 positive tests and 59 new deaths. The positive cases remained in line with the last few days, while death numbers dropped both Saturday and Sunday. Lake County added three deaths making county of 2,990 positive cases and 118 fatalities. Negative tests statewide now number over 171-thousand.
Round Lake Park Death Investigation
Vander Tuuk 4-27-20
(Round Lake Park, IL) Police in Round Lake Park are investigating after a body was found. The deceased person was found by a woman out walking just before 11 AM on Sunday in the area of Sandy Point and Lake Shore Drives. Police and the Lake County Coroner have not commented on the body’s age, gender, nor a cause of death. The ongoing case has been classified as a “suspicious death investigation.”
Zion Shooting Investigation
Vander Tuuk 4-27-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a shooting. Authorities say they were called around 4:30 on Sunday morning about a woman at Vista East Hospital in Waukegan, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The incident reportedly took place in the 23-hundred block of Jethro Avenue. The 21-year-old victim’s injuries are said to be serious. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Zion Police.
Wauconda Area Death Investigation
Vander Tuuk 4-27-20
(Wauconda, IL) A death investigation is underway, after a body was discovered near Wauconda. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the badly decomposing body was discovered late Friday afternoon by a trio of teens out collecting firewood in the 25-thousand block of West Old Rand Road. It’s unclear at this point if the person was male or female, and there were no obvious signs of foul play. Sheriff’s officials and the Lake County Coroners Office are looking into the matter.
Warrant Arrest Leads to Two Additional Arrests
Vander Tuuk 4-27-20
(Chicago, IL) The arrest of a man wanted in Lake County, also led to a pair of other warrant arrests. Lake County Sheriff’s officials and the US Marshal’s took 22-year-old Ronnell Robinson into custody last week on an outstanding warrant for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charge stemmed from a 2019 incident in Round Lake Beach…and a previous attempt to locate him in Ingleside failed, but did turn up some stolen firearms. During the serving of Robinson’s warrant, 20-year-old Michael Mitchell, who was wanted in Cook County, and 20-year-old Jada Farley who was wanted in McHenry County…were also arrested.
Wadsworth Crash Kills One
Vander Tuuk 4-27-20
(Wadsworth, IL) A weekend crash in the Wadsworth area left one person dead. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Saturday morning at Wadsworth and Delany Roads. Authorities say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the vehicle ended up wrapped around a traffic light pole. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, and was the only person involved in the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for today. (Monday)
Two People Arrested for Armed Robberies Including Zion Fast Food Robbery
Vander Tuuk 4-27-20
(Zion, IL) Police have made a pair of arrests in several armed robberies including one in Zion. George Johnson of North Chicago, and Jerry Thomas of Chicago have been charged with brandishing guns and stealing money from the Zion McDonald’s on March 31. The pair have also been connected to three other incidents in Waukegan, and one in Roselle. Johnson was also connected to a robbery in Beach Park. The 24-year-old is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 75-thousand-dollar bond. The 19-year-old Thomas is being held in the DuPage County Jail on an 850-thousand-dollar bond.
Identifications Made on Two Who Died in Tri-State Crash Last week
Vander Tuuk 4-27-20
(Waukegan, IL) Two people that died in a Deerfield area crash have been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says that 29-year-old Roberta Harris of Chicago and 29-year-old Christopher Lopez of Bronx, New York were killed in the crash last Tuesday along I-94 near Half Day Road. The incident involved an SUV that contained both deceased victims, and two semi trucks with trailers. A 3rd person in the SUV was seriously hurt, while the semi drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Coroner’s Office says toxicology is still pending and the indecent remains under investigation.
Lawmakers Face May Deadline on Change to Redistricting
Associated Press 4-27-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois lawmakers are facing a May 3 deadline to approve a joint resolution that would alter how the state’s congressional and legislative maps are drawn to help make elections more competitive. Legislators typically draw maps every 10 years by using new census data, without getting input from the public. The process has sparked criticism from the public and government reform groups. A combined 47 legislators are sponsoring an amendment in which maps would be redrawn by an independent commission that is “demographically, politically and geographically representative” of Illinois. Some lawmakers say they’re doubtful any change will happen by the deadline, especially in light of the Covid-19 situation.
Illinois Supreme Court to Hear Arguments Via Video
Associated Press 4-27-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Supreme Court will for the first time in its history hear oral arguments through videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unusual procedure during May will allow the court’s seven justices to observe social distancing, while still keeping cases moving. The court is scheduled to hear 11 cases on May 12-14. Court personnel will have training sessions with lawyers involved in the cases so that they know what to expect from the virtual sessions.
Judge Blocks New Illinois Workers’ Compensation Rule
Associated Press 4-27-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois judge has blocked a new workers’ compensation rule that grants benefits to any employee deemed essential who contracts COVID-19, even if working from home. Circuit Judge John Madonia recently issued a temporary restraining order blocking the rule. The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association had filed suit last week against emergency amendments adopted by the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission. The commission decreed in early April that any worker deemed essential during the pandemic who contracts COVID-19 is granted an automatic assumption that she or he contracted it at work, even if working remotely, allowing for workers’ compensation benefits covered by employers.