Tessa Thompson looks very much the Queen of Asgard in jacked 'Thor: Love and Thunder' dressing-room photo

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor steps aside as King of Asgard, leaving things in the capable hands of Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie.
But with a new mirror selfie snap from Thompson’s dressing room on the set of the upcoming four-quel Thor: Love and Thunder, fans can see it’s more than her hands that are capable.
Tessa’s pic shows her in a costume similar to Thor’s Avengers-era armor: It’s sleeveless, all the better to show off the actress’ jacked arms. Thompson looks lean and mean: Her hair is long and braided, featuring a faux-hawk-style top-knot, and blue-colored tips. Aside from her upper body armor, she’s rocking leather pants and what appears to be an Asgardian-armored loincloth.
In short, the look is pretty darned fierce.
Incidentally, an earlier set snap spied Thompson’s photo in a makeup room for the upcoming sequel The Marvels, giving away the character’s likely appearance in that film, too, along with returning Captain Marvel co-star Lashana Lynch, recently seen in the James Bond movie No Time to Die.
Written and directed by Thor: Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi — with whom Thompson has been romantically linked — Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.
The movie will also star Hemsworth and his Thor series flame Natalie Portman, as well as Christian Bale, returning Ragnarok player Jeff Goldblum and Ragnarok cameo stars Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth. Chris Pratt and his Guardians of the Galaxy pals Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn will also appear, as will Russell Crowe.
The Marvels, also starring Brie Larson, is slated for a February 2023 opening.
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
