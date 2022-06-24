Temporary Waukegan Casino Could Be Open by October

(Waukegan, IL) A temporary Waukegan casino is a step closer to reality as construction is underway, and the facility could be open in just a couple of months. The Temporary by American Place will be a 70-thousand-square foot gaming operation, which will eventually be replaced by the permanent American Place in a couple of years. Full House Resorts, who is running the venture, says they hope to have the temporary location open at some point in either October or November.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-24-22)