Temporary Tax Breaks Take Effect for Illinois Residents Today

CHICAGO (AP) Starting today, the sales tax on groceries in Illinois will be suspended for a year. The state’s temporary tax relief program was part of the state budget signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker back in April. It will also postpone a small gas tax increase until January, and cut school supply taxes from 6.25% to 1.25% between Aug. 5 and 14. The measures were part of a $1.8 billion state tax-break deal..though most of the planned relief expires shortly after voters head to the polls in November. GOP leaders derided the measures as nothing more than a campaign tool for Pritzker and other Democrats in an election year, and say it will have minimal impact on resident’s wallets
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-1-22)