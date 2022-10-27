Teen Shot and Injured on Waukegan Area Bike Path

(Waukegan, IL) A shooting in Waukegan left a teen injured. Police say they were called around 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon to the Robert McClory Bike Path. Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was hospitalized, and is expected to survive. Authorities say a white SUV was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting, but it’s unclear if anyone in that vehicle was involved. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-27-22)