Teen Dies in Third Lake Area Crash, Complaints Filed Against Open Restaurants
Fatal Crash Near Third Lake
Vander Tuuk 1-21-21
(Third Lake, IL) A crash near the Third Lake area left one person dead. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning to Rollins Road and Drury Lane for a two-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old male from Round Lake Beach that had been ejected from a Subaru. That teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old McHenry man was unhurt. Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 249 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Wednesday, with 8 related deaths. The death number was said to be delayed by the holiday weekend. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations stayed flat, while ICU use remained at 74% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate fell for the 8th straight day, down to 8.3%…the lowest number since October 23rd. Statewide, there were just over 48-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 107 related fatalities.
Complaints Lodged Against Restaurants That Announced Openings
(Gurnee, IL) Complaints have been filed against four Lake County restaurants that announced their intentions to defy Governor JB Pritzker’s Coronavirus mitigation plans. Complaints against the Shanty, Timothy O’ Tooles, Kaiser’s and Steven’s were filed both last Friday and on Tuesday. Lake County Health Department officials say they will pay a visit to each establishment, and if they are found to be in violation of Covid protocols…they could face fines. None of the restaurants commented on the complaints, but did inform the Health Department of their decision to re-open for indoor dining with 25% capacity. Several other restaurants around Illinois, including several in Lake County have remained open for some indoor dining despite the Governor’s orders…though the four in the complaint were the most open about their intentions.
Identification Made in Waukegan High Rise Fire
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed in a Waukegan fire has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 76-year-old Zeferino Hernandez-Martinez was killed on Monday evening when a fire broke out in a 10th floor apartment in the 5-hundred block of Washington Street. Hernandez-Martinez was the only person inside the unit, and no other apartments at the 12-story building were affected. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.