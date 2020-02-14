Technology Has Changed A Lot Over The Past Decade
A new survey asked people what technological leap changed their life the most last decade?
The survey found that high-speed internet was on top of the list. The average broadband speed in 2010 was about 4MB a second, today’s 100MB a second in most areas blows that away.
Ranked second in the poll is online shopping. You can get anything on Amazon now. Streaming services as such Netflix ranked third in the poll.
According to half of the consumers polled, their smartphone has surpassed their computer for daily use during the past five years.
With 48% of the vote, the most-used device in our house that connects to the internet is our TV. Last decade it was our computer.