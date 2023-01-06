Taylor Swift is rehearsing for her Eras Tour

TAS Rights Management

Despite the disastrous presale ticketing fiasco, Taylor Swift is plowing full steam ahead on her Eras Tour.

The singer confirmed she is rehearsing for her sold-out tour via her Instagram Story. “It’s me! Hi!” she began the announcement, a reference to her song “Anti-Hero,” and continued, “I’m taking a break from tour rehearsal to tell you … there are 4 hours left to get these four new Midnights Digital Albums.”

The 24-hour album sale has since ended, but her fans are freaking out over the first part of the post. Those who were fortunate enough to score tickets took to social media to express their excitement over the fast-approaching tour.

The Eras Tour is Taylor’s first in over five years, following her Reputation-era global trek, and it kicks off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

In other Swift news, her “Bejeweled” music video co-star Laura Dern shared a hilarious story about being mobbed by a Swiftie while standing in front of a Jurassic Park sign.

Dern played Dr. Ellie Sattler in the franchise and returned for the 2022 movie Jurassic World Dominion.

Dern told Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was vacationing in Hawaii when a fan clocked her by the sign and she braced herself to talk dinosaurs. But then the fan exclaimed, “Oh my God! Oh my God! … Aren’t you the girl in the Taylor Swift video?’”

Dern posed for a photo in front of the sign, but hinted the Swiftie might have been too excited to realize she was more than just Taylor’s evil stepmother.

As for her time working on the music video, said Dern, “I had the time of my life.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.