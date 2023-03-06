Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among winners at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 was a slime-filled, star-studded event, hosted by Nate Burleson and Charlie D’Amelio live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Saturday.

The annual ceremony honors the best in film, television, music, sports and more all voted on by viewers worldwide. There were a lot of big winners for the night but when it comes to the music category, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles took home multiple orange blimps. Taylor snagged two Kids’ Choice Awards — Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Album for Midnights (3am Edition) — while Harry walked away with three for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Song for “As It Was.”

Encore airings of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 are scheduled for Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. ET on TeenNick and Tuesday, March 7, at 8 p.m. on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand beginning Sunday, March 5.

Here’s the full list of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 winners:

TELEVISION

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Wednesday

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

MasterChef Junior

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FILM

FAVORITE MOVIE

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Minions: The Rise of Gru

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

MUSIC

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Midnights (3am Edition)” — Taylor Swift

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Harry Styles

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE SONG

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Sweetest Pie” — Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Dove Cameron

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Harry Styles (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

Ninja Kidz TV

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Serena Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft

FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET

Olivia Benson Swift

FAVORITE BOOK

Harry Potter Book Series

