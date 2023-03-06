Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among winners at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 was a slime-filled, star-studded event, hosted by Nate Burleson and Charlie D’Amelio live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Saturday.
The annual ceremony honors the best in film, television, music, sports and more all voted on by viewers worldwide. There were a lot of big winners for the night but when it comes to the music category, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles took home multiple orange blimps. Taylor snagged two Kids’ Choice Awards — Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Album for Midnights (3am Edition) — while Harry walked away with three for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Song for “As It Was.”
Encore airings of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 are scheduled for Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. ET on TeenNick and Tuesday, March 7, at 8 p.m. on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand beginning Sunday, March 5.
Here’s the full list of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 winners:
TELEVISION
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Wednesday
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
MasterChef Junior
FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW
SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
FILM
FAVORITE MOVIE
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Minions: The Rise of Gru
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)
Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
MUSIC
FAVORITE ALBUM
“Midnights (3am Edition)” — Taylor Swift
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Harry Styles
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
FAVORITE SONG
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Sweetest Pie” — Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Dove Cameron
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Bella Poarch
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Harry Styles (UK)
OTHER CATEGORIES
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Charli D’Amelio
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
MrBeast
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY
Ninja Kidz TV
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Serena Williams
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Minecraft
FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET
Olivia Benson Swift
FAVORITE BOOK
Harry Potter Book Series
