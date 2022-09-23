Taylor Swift drops profane new ‘Midnights’ song title

Beth Garrabrant/TAS Rights Management

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights Mayhem with Me” series on TikTok continued on Thursday night, with the star revealing yet another song title on her upcoming album Midnights.

As with her previous song title reveal, “Mastermind,” Taylor — this time accompanied by her cat Meredith — used a gold bingo ball cage to mix up ping pong balls, each of which represents one of the 13 tracks on the album.

Track eight was the number she pulled out; she then picked up a giant red toy telephone — with the receiver held upside down — and announced that the song is called “Vigilante S***.”

As Billboard notes, this is the first time Taylor’s ever used a curse word in a song title, though she has used profanity in songs before — for example, the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” contains the F-word.

Midnights, which Taylor has described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” drops October 21.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.