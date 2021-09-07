Taylor Swift congratulates Anita Baker for regaining control of her master recordings

As Taylor Swift‘s battle to regain control of her old masters rages on, she took a moment to congratulate Anita Baker, who’s emerged victorious in her own legal battle.
Baker reclaimed her masters over the weekend after a nasty years-long war with her record label, which culminated in her telling fans to stop streaming her music.
Taking to Twitter, the “Sweet Love” singer shared a cozy photo of her first five albums — The Songstress, Rapture, Giving You the Best That I Got, Compositions and Rhythm of Love — placed by a warm fire.
“All My Children Are Coming Home, Catalog,” Baker tweeted. “Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.” She also gave fans her blessing to stream her music now that she owns her masters.
Details of how she bested her record label are currently under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped the congratulatory remarks from pouring in — including well wishes from Taylor.
“What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!,” she exclaimed on Saturday, and included several applause and crying and smiling emojis.
The 63-year-old singer was touched by Swift’s words and wrote back, “Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains.”
Taylor’s music catalogue was sold to Scooter Braun in 2019 when the mega producer acquired her old label, Big Machine Records. A year later, it was revealed that Shamrock Capital purchased her masters from Braun for a cushy price of $300 million.
While she works on acquiring the master of every single track from her 2006 debut album to 2017’s Reputation, Taylor is currently re-recording her old hits. She’s so far released her version of Fearless and will release Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 19.
