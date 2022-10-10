Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes’ new films disappoint at box office

20th Century Studios/New Regency

The combined star power of Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes wasn’t enough to lift either of their new films to number one at the box office over the weekend.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, starring Shawn as the voice of the titular reptile, made an estimated $11.5 million, good enough for second place behind the horror film Smile but still below expectations.

Billboard reports that Sony, the studio releasing the film, expects the Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day holiday on Monday to help boost its three-day take to $13.4 million.

David O. Russell’s star-packed movie Amsterdam, which stars Taylor as well as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek and more, earned $6.5 million or about eight percent of the $80 million it cost to make.

The studio had expected Amsterdam to hit $10 million after garnering less-than-stellar reviews. The words “flops” and “bombs” are being used most frequently to describe its box office performance.

Meanwhile, that other movie featuring a pop star, Harry Styles‘ Don’t Worry Darling, is still in the top five after three weeks and has so far earned $38 million.

