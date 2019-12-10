Taylor Swift and Kanye West Are the Top-Earning Musicians of 2019
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kanye West (L) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (C) won the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Destined to be linked together until the end of time, Taylor Swift and Kanye West are on top of the list of The World’s Top-Earning Musicians Of 2019.
Taylor Swift, with $185 million, was the top-earning musician of 2019. Kanye West was second with $150 million and third place goes to Ed Sheeran with $110 million.
Here’s the Top 10:
1. Taylor Swift, $185 million
2. Kanye West, $150 million
3. Ed Sheeran, $110 million
4. The Eagles, $100 million
5. Elton John, $84 million
6. (tie) Jay-Z and Beyoncé, $81 million
8. Drake, $75 million
9. Diddy, $70 million
10. Metallica, $69 million