A little tax day laughter might be needed and I’m hoping this does the trick.

Today is tax day. On top of that, it’s a Monday so not only do you have a case of “the Mondays”, you’ve got the “tax day blues”.

I just thought I might bring a little tax day laughter today with this comedy skit from the days of the Dean Martin Show. Albert Brooks was hilarious in these skits so hope this one puts a smile on your face. It’s very hard finding good comedy anymore these days that doesn’t use a lot of profanity. Dean Martin, Carol Burnett and the cast of Laugh-In did it the best in my opinion.

I hope you enjoy this as much as I did. We need all the smiles we can get on this tax day Monday!