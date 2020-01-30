Task Force Proposed on Waukegan School Violence
Vander Tuuk 1-30-20
(Waukegan, IL) A task force has been proposed to address student violence in the Waukegan schools. Two recent stabbings, and a weekend brawl after a high school basketball were said to be the catalyst for the proposal. The task force would be made up of students, parents, faculty and community leaders. District 60 says their investigation into the weekend brawl that happened after a Waukegan/Zion-Benton basketball game is complete, and that some students have been disciplined. Waukegan Police are still investigating the fight, but no arrests have been made, and no charges announced.
Pritzker: ‘Root Out the Purveyors of Greed and Corruption’
Associated Press 1-30-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered his first State of the State address Wednesday, talking tough about ending fraud in a state notorious for corruption, and urging support for such contentious ideas as halting the so-called revolving door, the time-honored practice of lawmakers leaving the Legislature to immediately become lobbyists. The Democrat also suggested halting the practice of legislators serving as lobbyists to other government bodies and beefing up disclosure of officeholders’ conflicts of interest. Republicans generally praised the corruption related part of the speech but said Pritzker gave short shrift to other problems plaguing the state, including its 2nd worst financial outlook, rising taxes and fees, and the ever growing pension deficit.
School Bus Fire Destroys Vehicle, No Injuries
Vander Tuuk 1-30-20
(Gurnee, IL) A school bus fire near Gurnee Mills Mall destroyed the vehicle, but caused no injuries. The blaze broke out on Wednesday afternoon on Grand Avenue. No students were on the bus at the time, and the driver was able to escape the flames unharmed. Fire crews were able to douse the fire using water and foam, but the bus was a near total loss. The official cause of the incident is under investigation.
Lake County Baker’s Square to Close
Vander Tuuk 1-30-20
(Libertyville, IL) Corporate reorganization of a national restaurant chain, has forced the closure of a Lake County location. Baker’s Square has announced the closure of their Libertyville restaurant, as well as 4 others in Illinois. The parent company of the chain has announced that they have entered into Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. A location in Gurnee remains open.
Illinois Discloses Fresh Problems With Voter Registration
Associated Press 1-30-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois officials have disclosed fresh issues with the state’s automatic voter registration program, saying at least one eligible voter said she registered to vote but still ended up on an opt-out list. The program is already under fire for mistakenly registering over 500 people who indicated they weren’t U.S. citizens, of which 15 people voted in 2018 and 2019 elections. State election officials said at least eight of the people had long voting histories and were likely U.S. citizens. Details on the new issues were disclosed at a State Board of Elections meeting on Wednesday.